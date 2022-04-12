Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Real Madrid in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has explained the reasoning for his line-up as Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The Blues travel to the Santiago Bernabeu looking to complete a historic comeback after Real Madrid beat Tuchel's men 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last week.

The German has explained the reason for naming a much-changed line-up from last week's clash.

There is just the one change, however, from the side that beat Southampton 6-0 at the weekend.

Reece James comes in for Andreas Christensen in what appears to be a back three, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek once again being trusted at right wing-back.

Timo Werner keeps his place from the weekend after scoring a hattrick against the Saints.

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Werner, Mount, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Christensen, Jorginho, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Vale

What was said?

When asked about Werner's selection, Tuchel said: "We want to play a higher line of pressing, have more players closer to the ball and maybe take advantage of a better counter-pressin. Timo is part of it, he hit the post three times and scored two goals. Hope he can keep the momentum."

The Bluesboss continued to discuss why he has brought Loftus-Cheek in at wing-back: "Reecey to control and match Vinicius. Ruben in a role, a hybrid role like Southampton. We will see."

The German concluded by admitting his side are looking for an early goal but will not panic if they go behind, he said: "Everybody wants an early goal in every match. Even if it's the first for Real Madrid and we cannot stop, we will try. We will try to get a lead to get into their minds and cause some doubts. If it's the other way round we will keep trying."

