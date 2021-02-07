Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Sheffield United - Christian Pulisic & Kai Havertz absent

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Chelsea Head Coach can extend his unbeaten start to life in charge of the Blues to four games if they avoid defeat in South Yorkshire, having won two and drawn one of his opening three matches.

And he has made a few changes to his that beat Tottenham in north London on Thursday.

Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Giroud



Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Gilmour, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "For Marcos we don’t need to take the risk to let him play three in a row in 10 days, after a long pause of competitive games for him, when there was the choice of Chilly," said Tuchel.

"And the same for Callum Hudson-Odoi. He’s started now three times in a row, in very intense matches when you see the data – a lot of acceleration and deceleration and sprints.

"So it was the chance to have him from the bench. He does not have the history of being used for 90 minutes in too many matches and we won’t take too much risk with him now."

On Chilwell and Giroud starting, Tuchel added: "I want them to enjoy it and not try too hard, but at the same time in their positions we expect certain reliable behaviour. For them I hope they play with a smile and they keep on going with the same attitude they have shown in training.

‘This is not a gift that we gave them, they deserve to play. More than only 11 deserve to play, this choice I have to make, and it’s always a good sign when it’s hard choices.’

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube