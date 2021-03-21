NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Sheffield United

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Chelsea have a chance of sealing their place in the semi-finals of the cup competition if they manage to progress past the Blades, who are now managed by Paul Heckingbottom following the departure of Chris Wider.

Tuchel has made several changes to his side that beat Atletico Madrid in west London on Wednesday night.

Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Kepa; Christensen, Zouma, Emerson; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Gilmour, Chilwell; Mount (c), Pulisic, Giroud.

Bench:  Caballero, Azpilicueta, James, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "Our regular captains are not on the pitch today in Azpi, Jorginho, Thiago Silva and N’Golo, so we had to pick someone new.

"Mason was the captain in one of the early rounds, so we’ve kept the momentum with him and it’s something he deserves.

"Leadership is not a question of age and he has everything that is needed to lead the team out here and I’m happy for him. I’m sure he will show up."

He added: "Absolutely we want to get to Wembley. For that to happen we need another win in another knockout game.

"We expect a tough game against a Premier League side coming here with nothing to lose, so we need to be at our best level and totally focused. This is the challenge."

