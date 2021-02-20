Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Southampton

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Southampton in the Premier League.

The Chelsea Head Coach hasn't been beaten yet since taking over at the end of January. Five wins and a draw in all competitions has seen the Blues climb up the league table.

And their 2-0 win against Newcastle United saw them climb into the Champions League places.

And he has made several changes to his that beat the Magpies in west London on Monday night.

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Emerson, Gilmour, Chilwell, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Giroud

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "It was not a tough decision because the decision was made before and the decision was very soon after my arrival that we don’t change in goal,’ explained Tuchel.

"We had a chat with the goalkeepers and the goalkeeper coach and the decision for [the first game against] Wolves was to keep Mendy in goal, there was no need to change.

"Then there was the moment to let Kepa feel that we trust him and to let him feel the rhythm and to let him feel his confidence grow again, and fortunately he had good performances and this is what we expected from him. He had two clean sheets and he was amazing, but it was always clear that Mendy would return at number one."

Tuchel added on Kante: "I have a feeling he [Kante] will help in any games and any situation and it is a pure pleasure to have the guy in the squad.

"What we see in training is absolutely fantastic and mentally-wise and quality-wise he is brilliant. Right now we have three strong midfielders with Kovacic, Jorginho and Kante, which I am absolutely happy about.

"They are the core of our game; the quality, mentality, organising and structure and I want to have a minimum of two of them on the pitch, so today N’Golo is back to start because he is back from injury and it is the moment for him to feel the game again from the first minute and I hope he can show what he shows in training."

Tammy Abraham starts also for the Blues: "He did full training yesterday, and we decided to start in the same shape as the last game offensive-wise with Timo, Mason and him and hopefully he can fulfil the expectations.’"

