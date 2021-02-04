Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Chelsea boss will experience his first London derby on Thursday night in north London and will be keen to get one over on his managerial counterpart and former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at the first attempt.

And he has made one change to his that beat Burnley in west London on Sunday.



Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, James; Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Chilwell, Emerson, Kante, Pulisic, Ziyech, Giroud, Abraham

On the team selection and James starting would mean Hudson-Odoi changes position, Tuchel said: "A little bit, a little bit," said Tuchel.

"This is what we have in the pocket, and this is what we can decide because we have a squad with many good players. They deserve to play.

"We change from game to game what suits us best. Today is Reece’s turn to show up, and I hope he can.’

Tuchel added on Kane being out for the hosts: "Everybody prefers to play against Spurs without Harry Kane, that is clear, but now we have to adapt.

"It makes it harder to prepare because you don’t know what other solutions the opponent is going to find. There is always an up and a down side, and hopefully it’s our game today."

