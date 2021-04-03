Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face West Brom

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea host a struggling Baggies side looking to record a club record eighth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions as they remain unbeaten in their first 14 games under Tuchel.

And Tuchel has made six changes to his side that beat Sheffield United in the FA Cup prior to the international break, including Thiago Silva returning to the team.



Chelsea XI to face West Brom: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Zouma; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Rudiger, Christensen, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "We took the decision for all guys who had at least yesterday and the day before training with us so we went a little bit for the usual rhythm of workload and recovery and sleep at home.

"We had six guys like Mason Mount, Chilly [Ben Chilwell] and Havertz who played on Wednesday and did not do the full training yesterday so in the end I went for a bit more freshness.

"It gives us also good impact from the bench and we have trust that we have a strong team on the pitch."

He added: "Thiago was out too long and we missed him because he has extraordinary quality. He has the experience to help us so we asked him yesterday after a fantastic training week with full load.

"He will not finish the game for us today but we gave him the possibility to start to give him a pre-match routine and a proper warm-up, which for him personally I have the feeling is very important to feel confident. We made the decision that he starts and then Andreas Christensen will take over."

