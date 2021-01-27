NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Wolves

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Wolves in the Premier League.

He made 10 changes in his first line-up as the Head Coach, which saw Callum Hudson-Odoi start at right wing-back, with Mason Mount on the bench.

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Tuchel admitted it was the hardest team selection he could have chosen and will ever have to do after being in charge for less than 24 hours.

"The choices were unfair after one training session. The most unfair we ever do, because there is no reason to give to players. We chose to have more experience today."

