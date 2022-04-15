Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea's Decision to Reject Crystal Palace Request to Play Conor Gallagher in FA Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his side's decision to reject Crystal Palace's request for Conor Gallagher to play in the FA Cup semi-final against his parent club.

It was previously revealed that Tuchel's men refused to let Gallagher play in Sunday's semi-final after Crystal Palace requested the rules of his agreement be amended to see him eligible.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash at Wembley, Tuchel has revealed why the decision was made to prevent Gallagher from playing against Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The midfielder has been in fine form this season, with his domestic club form seeing him called up for Gareth Southgate's England squad recently.

He has been crucial to Patrick Vieira's Palace side with his pressure off-the-ball as well as his ability to score and create chances for the Eagles.

Vieira was understandably upset about the midfielder not being allowed to play against Chelsea, as he previously admitted: “It’s an experience the player is missing and I’m disappointed for him.

"He has played all the games so far and if there’s somebody who deserves to be in the semi-final, it’s him because of his performances, so I’m disappointed he won’t be able to play. I feel for him because he wanted to play in that game — every player would want to play in that game."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Blues boss Tuchel has now discussed the reason for Chelsea not letting their loanee play against them.

He said: “I had the chance to speak to Conor, I could also see his frustration. We met some weeks ago, after the national break by coincidence. We ran into each other in a restaurant and we had a chat. The subject came up…

"I apologised because I know how competitive he is and I like him a lot, I know his character very well and was a pleasure to have him here in pre-season. This is the way it is. We play to win the game and the rules were clear when we made the loan. I can totally understand Patrick Vieira and the disappointment of Conor but these are the rules when we did the loan and we don’t want to suffer from our rules.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube