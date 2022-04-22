Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea's Poor Run of Form Since Return From International Break

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided his analysis for why his side have been on such a poor run of form since returning from their international break in March.

Since returning, the Blues have lost their last three consecutive games at Stamford Bridge, conceding a total of 11 goals across the three home fixtures.

Incidentally, amidst these poor performances, the west London side have had some good wins including a 6-0 thumping of Southampton, as well as a 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace.

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel offered his thoughts on why his side have been so poor at times since their international break.

"The expected goals we concede since the national break is higher than normal, this is my responsibility in my opinion - it’s about tactics, high pressing, deep pressing, how chances are created to keep expected goals as low as possible.

"This is a bit higher, not dramatically. We conceded 12 goals since the international break, double the amount of expected goals so I think most of the times in football it is a mix of bad luck, a mix of circumstances and the opponent making the very most of what we offer them.

"It is also a mix of individual mistakes and we lack the real determination and attitude in one on one in the box at the moment to really keep the actual goals under the expected goals.”

