Thomas Tuchel Explains Choices for Resting Chelsea Players in 5-1 Win Over Chesterfield

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to rest various first team players in his side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah were amongst those rested in defence, with Malang Sarr and youngster Lewis Hall both filling in at centre-back to cover.

Mason Mount was also rested ahead of important fixtures against Manchester City and Tottenham in the next two weeks.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Speaking after the game, Tuchel explained his decision to rest several of his players against the team that are currently second in the National League division.

"We don't only have one game (rest)," said Tuchel, as quoted by Adam Newson. "We have Wednesday, Saturday away and Tuesday then on Sunday. They are tough matches coming up."

"It was simply the moment and it was a different level of intensity to play in the Premier League or against a fifth division team with all due respect."

IMAGO / PA Images

"It was good to share the minutes, manage some players to rest, to be in the best shape possible for the upcoming games.

"Let's see and we constantly have to adapt because the situation can change any day with the testing and from there we go."

As Tuchel prepares his side for some tough upcoming fixtures, rest will be key for the Blues squad, with many of his first team players suffering from injuries or Covid-19 throughout December and into January.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube