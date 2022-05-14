Thomas Tuchel Explains Decision to Replace Substitute Loftus-Cheek With Barkley in FA Cup Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to replace substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the FA Cup Final against Liverpool.

The Blues fell to a 6-5 defeat on penalties, with Ross Barkley netting from the spot after he came on for Loftus-Cheek.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel explained his decision to replace Loftus-Cheek, who was a substitute himself in extra time.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if Loftus-Cheek picked up an injury, the head coach said: "No, that was purely for penalties. Ruben doesn't have a good history and Ross (Barkley) has. So it was down to the penalties."

The decision was clearly the right one, with Barkley scoring against Liverpool in the shoot-out.

However, this was not enough as Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount missed their spot-kicks and Chelsea fell to a third consecutive FA Cup Final defeat.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked if the performance showed that Chelsea have closed the gap to Liverpool this season, Tuchel continued: "We proved four times this season that we can produce peak performances to compete with them at this kind of level. All the results were deserved and could've gone our way or their way.

"The difference for me throughout the season is they can do it Wednesday-Saturday, Wednesday-Saturday. They arrived with a big squad, everybody but Fabinho, in a good rhythm. We had many players out and N'Golo with one training session and Mateo playing with an ankle that I didn't know it was possible to fit into a shoe. This is where the gap comes from."