Thomas Tuchel Explains Differences Coaching at Chelsea, Dortmund and Mainz

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel offered his take this week on how players prepare mentally and physically throughout the season, using examples of his time in west London, as well as at Dortmund and Mainz.

The German tactician started his managerial journey with a year at FC Augsburg before moving onto coach the likes of Mainz, Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and now Chelsea.

As the quality of side he has coached has increased, he has noticed a significant difference in the number of games each team must play, as the better teams usually partake in more competitions.

So far this season, Chelsea have played games in the Premier League, reached the latter stages of the Champions League, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, as well as competing in the Club World Cup and playing to win the UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking to football.london, Tuchel gave his thoughts on the difference in preparation he has noticed at different clubs.

"It's human to maybe be more alert in a knockout game than in 'normal' matches. Sometimes this is also good because it's the foundation to be able to play 60 games (in a season).

"I remember very well when I was at Mainz, with one game a week, and every game was like a cup final. So on a Saturday, we gave 150 per cent physically but also mentally, and the players were drained until Tuesday.

"Once I stepped into being a coach at Dortmund, I saw the players gave everything physically in a 'normal' match.

"But mentally, it was not the same stress level as for the players at Mainz, and that's why they were capable of playing more games. That is my explanation.

"It's a thin line in judging – and that's why lazy is the wrong word – but it's ok to feel less tension ahead of a 'normal' match in the Premier League and a home match than if you go to the Bernabeu.

"It's normal because there maybe is less tension, less excitement, less pressure. Maybe it is and let's just accept it.

"But it cannot lead to us being less alert or having less investment. This can never happen.

