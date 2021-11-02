Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Explains Game-Winning Tactical Switch Against Malmo

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has revealed the inspiration behind his match-winning half-time tactical switch that saw Chelsea score the only goal of the game to beat Malmo.

    The Blues switched Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech's positions at half-time and the pair linked up to put Chelsea ahead in the second half.

    Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel discussed the change.

    sipa_35665801 (2)

    He said:"All the credit to my asisstant, He had the idea at half time. 

    "We had the feelings that maybe when we enter into the spaces behind their back five, they defended a low block, we would lose seconds if Callum or Hakim had to switch back. We thought maybe we can enter and save important tenths of a second."

    sipa_35776507

    The German continued to go into further detail about what his assistants said .

    They felt we should try having two right footers on the same side and the same with the left side, because we thought we could get into the half spaces behind their back five a bit easier and cross faster.”  he concluded.

    The switch paid off as Hudson-Odoi combined well with Havertz before putting an inch perfect pass into Ziyech, who tapped into an open net to seal all three points for the Blues.

