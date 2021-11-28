Thomas Tuchel Explains His Late Chelsea Substitutions Against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained his reasons behind the late substitutions he made in his side's 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic graced the pitch in the 78th minute, before Romelu Lukaku got his return to the action in the 82nd minute, following a month on the sidelines.

Thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Jorginho, the score ended 1-1 between the two, as both teams headed home with a point each.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after the game, Tuchel explained why he opted to bring on the players he did in a tough fixture.

"It was absolutely clear they only play with two strikers so we did not need a back four or five," he told Sky Sports. "We had a back three and put Reece on the left side to have more offensive power.

"Marcos did not play for a long time, he was tired. Mason and Christian Pulisic were bringing more energy from the side.

"Romelu brought more presence in the middle of attack. It could have worked out in the last minute. It would have been deserved but okay, I had to live with it.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Tuchel went on to explain that his side not taking their chances early was what caused them to drop points on the day.

"They defended deep. You need the first goal to gain freedom and confidence.

"If you don't score, you always run a bit behind because you feel you are the stronger team and play in the opponents half.

"We had big chances we should have used."

