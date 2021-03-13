Thomas Tuchel explains idea behind constantly rotating his Chelsea side

Thomas Tuchel has explained his reasoning for making changes to his Chelsea side every game despite their impressive form.

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, but they did extend their unbeaten start under Tuchel to 12 games in all competitions.

Since his appointment, Tuchel has made 59 changes to his starting line-up in his first 12 games.

Despite the changes, Chelsea have maintained their impressive form and allowed them to keep the side fresh game-on-game.

Tuchel made six changes against Leeds, including bringing Christian Pulisic back into the side, and was questioned post-match for his heavy rotation.

He replied: "Sometimes you make a lot of changes and sometimes you don’t make any changes at all. I don’t think we made many changes after Man United, Liverpool and Atletico.

"After Liverpool, I felt it was good to make changes to reward the guys and have fresh legs and minds against Everton. If you compare the line up to the Liverpool away game, there’s not so many chances. I think there were two but of course, if you compare it to the last game it was a bit more.

"But we have a strong squad, everyone deserves to play and show themselves. At some point you have to feel the changes, there will come moments where we will not do so many changes."

