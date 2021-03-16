Thomas Tuchel explains impact of absence of 'key players' Mason Mount & Jorginho against Atletico Madrid

Thomas Tuchel admits it's a blow for Chelsea to be without dup Mason Mount and Jorginho for their last-16 Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Chelsea host Diego Simeone's side in west London and head into the second leg with a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg as they look to secure a spot in Friday's quarter-final draw.

(Photo by ANGEL RIVERO/MARCA/SIPA/Sipa USA)

But they will be without Mount and Jorginho, who both picked up yellow cards in the first leg in Romania which sees them suspended for the home leg.

Both have been influential in Tuchel's opening 12 games in charge, scoring 6 between them.

Speaking on Tuesday, Tuchel said: "We have no fresh injuries but we are are without two key players for us tomorrow in Mount and Jorginho.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Especially with Mason for his offensive skills and his power to break the lines with strong dribbling and his shots. Atletico are one of the best teams in Europe for not giving shooting chances away, so of course it’s a blow to miss an offensive player for a game such as this one.

"They are important players for us but we have a strong group and we have to adapt and find solutions to this."

Chelsea will also be without Thiago Silva [thigh] and Tammy Abraham [ankle] for the European tie, while Atletico Madrid will see Joao Felix start at Stamford Bridge.

