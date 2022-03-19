Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Explains Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga Absences in Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an explanation for why Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga were absent from his side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the absences, the Blues managed to breeze past their Championship opponents on the day as they progressed through to the semi-final of the competition.

Thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech, the European champions were able to beat Middlesbrough on their own turf.

imago1010649604h

Speaking at his post-match press conference after the game, Tuchel revealed why Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga were missing from his side's squad on the weekend.

"Kepa is ill and we gave Jorgi the chance to have a pause," he said, as quoted by football.london.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He has played six games in a row, 90 minutes, and has two crucial games with Italy, both physically and mentally. I decided that he could have a break and didn't need the travel today."

The German tactician went on to provide an explanation as to why there was no Reece James present today.

imago1009569614h

"Petr Cech will have this chat because, of course, the recommendation is that he does not go.

"He is still in individual training, otherwise, we would have brought him to Lille and we would have brought him here for sure. There is no doubt about it.

"He is still in individual training, he needs one more week of rehabilitation and I think we can provide this much better than – it is not the job of the national team to do this."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010294460h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Next Chelsea Owner Will Have Their Focus Set on Trophies Over Money

By Jago Hemming42 seconds ago
imago1010722777h
News

'A Special Group of Players at a Special Club' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea After FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

By Jago Hemming19 minutes ago
imago1010724625h
News

Mason Mount Insists Chelsea Are 'Hungry for a Domestic Title' Following Recent Bad Luck at Wembley

By Jago Hemming33 minutes ago
imago1010724383h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Chelsea Future Gets Resolved ASAP Amid Current Uncertainty

By Jago Hemming43 minutes ago
imago1010724383h
News

'It Was a Deserved Win' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010720251h
News

Mason Mount Praises Chelsea Team for Performance Following FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010720094h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea | FA Cup

By Daniel Nuttman1 hour ago
imago1010719522h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea | FA Cup

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago