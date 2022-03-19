Thomas Tuchel Explains Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga Absences in Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an explanation for why Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga were absent from his side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the absences, the Blues managed to breeze past their Championship opponents on the day as they progressed through to the semi-final of the competition.

Thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech, the European champions were able to beat Middlesbrough on their own turf.

Speaking at his post-match press conference after the game, Tuchel revealed why Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga were missing from his side's squad on the weekend.

"Kepa is ill and we gave Jorgi the chance to have a pause," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"He has played six games in a row, 90 minutes, and has two crucial games with Italy, both physically and mentally. I decided that he could have a break and didn't need the travel today."

The German tactician went on to provide an explanation as to why there was no Reece James present today.

"Petr Cech will have this chat because, of course, the recommendation is that he does not go.

"He is still in individual training, otherwise, we would have brought him to Lille and we would have brought him here for sure. There is no doubt about it.

"He is still in individual training, he needs one more week of rehabilitation and I think we can provide this much better than – it is not the job of the national team to do this."

