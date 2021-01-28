Thomas Tuchel explains Mason Mount & Billy Gilmour's omission from Chelsea squad in Wolves draw

Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour have "nothing to worry about", says Chelsea Head Coach Thomas Tuchel after they were left out of his starting XI to face Wolves in his opening game in charge.

Tuchel's first game in charge ended in a goalless draw on Wednesday evening, but his selection choices concerned a section of supporters.

He had less than 24 hours to prepare for the Wolves clash following his appointment on Tuesday night, and he opted to go for experience, which saw Mount start on the bench and Gilmour out of the squad entirely.

But speaking in his unveiling press conference, Tuchel insisted the duo have nothing to worry about ahead of this weekend's match against Burnley.

"I wanted to take the weight off their shoulders," said Tuchel.

"I wanted to give the responsibility in this special moment to a bit more experienced players and have them on hand. There is nothing to worry about, I like what I see from Mason so far. Such a nice and competitive guy.

"Every game I have seen so far, Mason cares for Chelsea, 100 per cent. This is the best basis for a big development. I am very happy to have him around, I will not stop pushing him and guiding him.

For Billy, I have a good impression. He is a very strategic guy, very high level of game understanding, good in the first contact, clever positioning.

"We will see if he has the physical level. But he is super quick with his feet."

Gilmour has been linked with a loan move this month with West Ham reportedly interested.

