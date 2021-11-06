Thomas Tuchel Explains Mason Mount's England Situation After Chelsea Absence

Thomas Tuchel expects Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to join up with the England squad for their November internationals, but admits he could miss some of the camp due to health reasons.

The 22-year-old has been absent for Chelsea's previous two matches against Norwich City and Malmo due to illness. Tuchel clarified his absence ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley confirming it was due to a tooth problem with his wisdom teeth.

Mount was selected by Gareth Southgate earlier this week for England's matches against Albania and San Marino later this month which raised eyebrows over his fitness.

Tuchel confirmed Mount would be in the squad against Burnley and thinks he will make some, if not all of the camp but his health will come first should he need to undergo an operation.

“I expect him (to join up with the England squad) if everything is okay," said Tuchel.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

"The tendency that I know right now is that we need a proper treatment of the wisdom teeth. Can be that he is out, or training with England a bit later. We will always push and encourage him, there is no doubt. We are always proud when he’s selected. He is always proud when he’s selected. There are no tactics behind the bags, behind closed doors that we try to manage and keep Mason here. It is the opposite. We have full responsibility about his health. There is something going on that we need to take care about.

"This is what we did also with Andreas Christensen when he was suddenly out for the Southampton game in the cup because the treatment needed to be done. This is the first priority and then we will do everything to make it happen that maybe Mason can join the England squad.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel detailed why Mount has been missing from the Chelsea squad and provided a fitness boost after revealing the England international would likely be available for selection against Burnley.

He added: “It’s a bit of a tricky one. He was ill. The reason was the tooth. This exists. This is the reason for the illness and feeling of illness. It is a bit of an infection. He was back in training today and yesterday. He lost a bit of weight, he could not eat properly so he takes medication. Let’s see. He is in the squad for tomorrow. He can play some minutes but we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems like some proper treatment needs to be done.”

