Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained the reasons for his side's system on Saturday afternoon after they thrashed Southampton away from home.

The Blues travelled down to the south coast and won 6-0 at Saint Mary's, their second biggest win of the season.

Victory on the road means Chelsea have now ended their recent poor run of form, having previously lost two consecutive games against Brentford and Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Colorsport

When speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel explained his reasoning for the system his side used against the Saints.

"We expected a 4-4-2 and both number sixes to press high. So we wanted to pin the defenders with two strikers and find Mason in a bit of an open position between the lines.

"We had a bit of a different role for the wing-backs today because we anticipated an aggressive 4-4-2 and wanted to have three midfielders against their two midfielders and have an ideal position for Kai and Timo.

"That was the idea behind it but, of course, it's not about the idea. It's about how we played, how committed we played, and with what quality we played. It was a different mindset today. A different attitude. And it was then followed by all the quality."

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea opened the scoring thanks to Marcos Alonso's early strike, with Mason Mount doubling the lead shortly after.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz both scored to make it 4-0 before halftime, with the former and Mount then netting their second goals of the afternoon in the second half.

