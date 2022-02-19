Thomas Tuchel says he expected a below-par performance from Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Hakim Ziyech fired through the legs of Jack Butland at the far post in the 89th minute to claim a last-gasp 1-0 victory over their London counterparts in the Premier League.

It was Chelsea's first league game in nearly a month and it was a similar performance on Saturday to those of recent weeks.

IMAGO / PA Images

But Chelsea got over the line, just, to ensure they won back-to-back games for the first time since October 2021.

Tuchel's side remain within seven points of Liverpool in second, despite having Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount all out injured.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi both also missed the win through injury following the Club World Cup win in Abu Dhabi last week.

The Chelsea head coach explained to reporters, as quoted by football.london, at full-time as to why he thought his side would struggle in south London.

"We didn't play Premier League for four weeks and there is a huge mix of a lot of reasons why I didn't expect performance wise. We had some issues in training with Azpi and Callum out. This is where we are and it's like this. I know we can play better and want to play better. We were solid defensively."

He added: "We look a bit drained and exhausted. You can see we try hard and everyone is looking for the flow. Everyone is giving their very best but we are struggling a little bit. So it's important to win and keep going."

