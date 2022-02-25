Thomas Tuchel Explains Romelu Lukaku & Jorginho's Chelsea Absences

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained why Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho were absent from the Blues team to face LOSC Lille on Tuesday, and why the Italian has found a lack of game time in recent weeks.

The pair did not feature despite being named on the bench in the UEFA Champions League clash, with Jorginho having been out of the side for a while.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, Tuchel explained the reason for their absences.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about Lukaku, Tuchel said: "If you pay a lot of money for a single player, there is a lot of focus on the player. If you allow yourself to zoom a little bit out, he played a lot of matches from the start for us, consecutive matches."

The Blues boss then continued to compare the situation of Chelsea's record signing to that of Jorginho, who has also seen his game time limited recently.

"Maybe the little bit of a same situation with Jorginho, one of our captains, who did not play from the beginning recently because he is mentally tired," he continued

"The focus is on Romelu, which I understand. The situation is the same with Jorginho, which is sometimes not fair, sometimes it is too much."

Tuchel continued to discuss how the pair are still supportive of their teammates despite not being selected in midweek.

"Both of them understand themselves as team players and I understand the huge focus. The decisions are made clear and the players accept. Once you play for Chelsea you accept that the team goes first."

