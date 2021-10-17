Thomas Tuchel Explains Ruben Loftus-Cheek Decision vs Brentford

Thomas Tuchel handed Ruben Loftus-Cheek consecutive Chelsea starts in the Premier League because he had a 'good feeling'.

The 25-year-old made back-to-back starts in the league for the Blues for the first time since April 2019 as Tuchel opted to give him the nod from the off against Brentford.

His decision was once again justified with Loftus-Cheek delivering another confident and strong performance, this time against the Bees as they sealed a 1-0 win in the west London derby.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Loftus-Cheek started alongside Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante, while Jorginho and Mason Mount began on the bench, with the latter coming on in the second half.

Tuchel explained the reason to start the midfielder to Chelsea TV, saying: “We wanted to have him in a very strong moment, so we wanted to keep his momentum going because he’s in good shape, and we had a good feeling because he had a good game vs Southampton and he was not away in national duty. So sometimes it’s a bit easier to opt for these guys who are with you for two weeks."

On his performance, Tuchel added: “Very, very pleased. I’m happy, he showed very good moments to escape the pressure, he was very strong in the 70 minutes, and he was crucial. Very strong on the ball, very hard working off the ball.”

