Thomas Tuchel Explains Tammy Abraham's Chelsea Omission During FA Cup Defeat

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has explained his reasoning behind leaving Tammy Abraham out of the Chelsea matchday squad entirely for their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City.

The 23-year-old was absent during the Blues' 1-0 defeat at Wembley on Saturday evening as Youri Tielemans' stunning second half strike inflicted heartbreak on Tuchel's side.

Chelsea were poor and deserved nothing from the game, with several areas of their performance coming under question, including Tuchel's team selection.

1002674219 (1)

Abraham, who was Chelsea's top scorer in the FA Cup, was left out completely of the squad for the final as Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud were both preferred.

Tuchel was quizzed post-match on the decision and said it was a 'hard decision' to leave him out but a decision he had to make.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“It’s just a hard decision on a matchday when you can only nominate 18 players. Nothing else," said Tuchel.

1002677637

Was anything else said?

Abraham's girlfriend, Leah Monroe, took to Instagram prior to the match after the Chelsea forward was left out, and she was furious with Tuchel.

"How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goalscorer out of the squad for a final?! The same personal who even scored the goals to actually qualify for this competition? It's not making any sense to me whatsoever.

"Not even on the bench?! This has to be a joke."

She quickly took the post down and replaced the rant with "Gods in control." 

Thomas Tuchel Explains Tammy Abraham's Chelsea Omission During FA Cup Defeat

