Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Tottenham Clash

September 19, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea head to north London to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Nuno Espirito Santo's side with the aim of making it five games in a row without defeat in the league this season. 

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench: Bettinelli, Chilwell, James, Chalobah, Kante, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

What was said?

On Kepa's inclusion, Tuchel said: "It was an incident from the last minutes in the game against Zenit.

"Edou got a huge hit and we tried everything in the last days but he never felt fully comfortable in diving and getting another hit on it.

"Yesterday in training we decided if a miracle doesn’t happens overnight then we let Kepa play."

He added on Spurs: "I think they will play for sure with a three in midfield, maybe even with a four like two number eight’s, a number six and a 10.

"Or they may go for their 433. We were not sure because they had some injury problems but they have a huge connection on the field between Son and Harry Kane which is a big threat and we need to take care of."

