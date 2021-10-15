Thomas Tuchel Explains Thiago Silva Decision After Ruling Chelsea Star Out of Brentford Clash

Thomas Tuchel has given his verdict on Thiago Silva's absence for Chelsea against Brentford.

The 37-year-old will return to England late from Brazil involvement during the international break and therefore won't be available for selection on Saturday evening.

Silva has missed all of the tactical planning for the west London derby which leaves Tuchel with no choice other than to leave him out of the matchday squad.

Sipa USA

Tuchel confirmed Silva would miss the league match in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

"He (Silva) will be back in the afternoon hopefully safe from this match in Brazil. We had our talk today about Brentford, our tactical training. He missed that. He has 12 hours of traveling. That gives the answer about his availability, he is not."

Chelsea will also be without Antonio Rudiger who is carrying a back problem.

Tuchel has several selection decisions to make with many key players unavailable. Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

On Silva's absence, Tuchel added: "Of course I am not happy, I knew it before when he will come back. We knew before when he would travel, so nothing new. I got used to a lot of stuff in national breaks. This is how it is nowadays. Are we happy about it, all the coaches, with the amount of games our players play with their countries? We are not. Do they ask us? They do not. Also, does it change anything? Also not. I do not get in a bad mood because of this, I knew it before."

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are also sidelined and won't be in the squad to face the Bees.

