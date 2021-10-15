    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Explains Thiago Silva Decision After Ruling Chelsea Star Out of Brentford Clash

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has given his verdict on Thiago Silva's absence for Chelsea against Brentford.

    The 37-year-old will return to England late from Brazil involvement during the international break and therefore won't be available for selection on Saturday evening. 

    Silva has missed all of the tactical planning for the west London derby which leaves Tuchel with no choice other than to leave him out of the matchday squad.

    sipa_35420241 (1)

    Tuchel confirmed Silva would miss the league match in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon

    "He (Silva) will be back in the afternoon hopefully safe from this match in Brazil. We had our talk today about Brentford, our tactical training. He missed that. He has 12 hours of traveling. That gives the answer about his availability, he is not."

    Chelsea will also be without Antonio Rudiger who is carrying a back problem

    Tuchel has several selection decisions to make with many key players unavailable. 

    Tuchel has several selection decisions to make with many key players unavailable. 

    On Silva's absence, Tuchel added: "Of course I am not happy, I knew it before when he will come back. We knew before when he would travel, so nothing new. I got used to a lot of stuff in national breaks. This is how it is nowadays. Are we happy about it, all the coaches, with the amount of games our players play with their countries? We are not. Do they ask us? They do not. Also, does it change anything? Also not. I do not get in a bad mood because of this, I knew it before."

    Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are also sidelined and won't be in the squad to face the Bees. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35322934 (5)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Explains Thiago Silva Decision After Ruling Chelsea Star Out of Brentford Clash

    37 seconds ago
    sipa_35188266
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to His Chelsea Side Ahead of Brentford Clash

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_34757574 (2)
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Delivers Chelsea Injury Blow as Thomas Tuchel Rules Him Out vs Brentford

    55 minutes ago
    pjimage (33)
    News

    Chelsea Handed Christian Pulisic Blow Ahead of Brentford Encounter

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35188266
    News

    Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Brentford Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35188266
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Brentford

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34757574 (2)
    News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Makes Chelsea Decision Over Future Amid 'Disrespectful' Contract Offer

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35184698 (2)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Predicted to Concede Just Four Goals During 2021/22 Premier League Campaign

    2 hours ago