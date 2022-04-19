Thomas Tuchel Explains Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Absence Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Trevoh Chalobah's recent absences from the Blues starting XI.

The defender has not featured in the Premier League since March 13, when the Blues came out 1-0 victors over Newcastle United.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's clash against Arsenal, Tuchel has explained the absences and hinted at a possible start for Chalobah in the London derby.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking about his decision to leave Chalobah out in recent weeks, Tuchel said: “It’s hard decisions at the moment. Maybe he feels these decisions are against him but for other players. We had recently Reece James playing in his position in the back three because of his physicality, his speed against key players on the left side from opponents.

"Trevoh played a lot and a very, very good season so far. He had a little dip of form some weeks ago but since many weeks he is back in full shape in training."

The German continued to reveal that he has held talks with Chalobah over his lack of game time and is impressed with the youngster's attitude in training.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We had a talk recently that I cannot prove it with minutes and game minutes in the moment but he is exactly in the level where he was at the beginning of the season," he continued. "It’s impressive because he overcame this kind of period where things felt a bit more difficult for him during the winter period.

He had some mistakes, was not so comfortable on the pitch and reliable like used to be. Now he is back to full strength.

"He needs to be patient. Thiago is in full shape, Andreas Christensen is back from injury, Reece played in his position. These are the reasons. Pretty normal. For me he is taking it very well, trains excellent. This is what we demand from him. I think he will see it with minutes in the next matches.”

