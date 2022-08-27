Thomas Tuchel Explains What's Gone Wrong For Chelsea This Season

The Blues haven't had the most energetic of starts to the new Premier League campaign, but Thomas Tuchel knows exactly what he needs from his side in order to get there.

A win, a draw and a convincing defeat have set Chelsea's pace so far and as they prepare for their second home game of the season versus Leicester City, the German coach is convinced they're about to move through the gears.

Tuchel v Leicester last season. IMAGO / Sportimage

"I think we signed three key players to make us better, add depth, personality & quality," he said (via Nizaar Kinsella)

"There's still some ideas which could improve the squad and suit us well to help us compete at the highest level – if not, we'll push with this group."



Those 'ideas' may refer to their expected newest recruit from the Foxes, in French centre back Wesley Fofana, who is just a signature away from becoming a West London addition.

Fofana tackling Gabriel Martinelli. IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel continued: "I think the benchmark is the game against Tottenham with the way we played, not only tactically, but from the mindset in terms of aggression and grit as well. This is where we need to push this team."

Performances are usually only measured by their results, but perhaps the heated meeting with Tottenham in game week two would be a good example of what supporters expect to see from their team moving forward.

With a handful of new recruits this summer, it's fair to say that fans should be getting what they want.

