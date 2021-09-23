Thomas Tuchel: Why Aston Villa Penalty Shootout Win Was 'Perfect Evening' for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's penalty shootout win against Aston Villa on Wednesday night as the 'perfect evening' for his side.

Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties at Stamford Bridge to book a spot in the Carabao Cup fourth round which will see them another Premier League side in Southampton at home next month.

Timo Werner put the Blues ahead in the 54th minute with a header from close range, but Cameron Archer equalised ten minutes later with a stunning header past Kepa Arrizabalaga to level the scores and to send the game to spot kicks.

But Kepa became the hero and made a couple of saves to deny Dean Smith's side in the shootout, before Reece James stepped up to take the winning penalty to put Chelsea through into the next round.

Tuchel admitted his side prepared for two days prior to the tie and labelled the victory as the 'perfect evening' for his European-winning side.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Two days," said Tuchel told Chelsea TV on how long the Blues prepared for ahead of the cup clash.

"We knew early after the Tottenham game for whom we want to use this game to get 90 competitive minutes in the legs. We worked on the same principles, the same structure we use always to not make it too uncomplicated and unfair for the guys who need to play now. We trust them anyway. A lot of them can play against City, Juventus.

"It was important to get minutes in their legs. What we demanded was intensity and energy. We try our very best. Maybe we didn’t expect the most fluid and precise attacking game from the start but it got better and better. The guys did good. For this, it was a perfect evening."

