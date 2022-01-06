'We Did Not Have Five Defenders' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Back Four Decision Against Tottenham Hotspur

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Explains Why Chelsea Played a Back Four Against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained why his side played a back four against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. 

The Blues beat Spurs 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge, with an early Kai Havertz finish and a Ben Davies own goal sealing the hosts' first win of the new year. 

A change in formation saw Chelsea differ from their normal system of having three centre-backs and two wing-backs, a style that has proved so effective for them. 

imago1008970047h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the win, Tuchel explained why he opted for such a change in formation, hinting injuries and Covid-19 absences as reasons.

"To play back five, you need to have five defenders. We did not have five defenders who are used to play maybe once in a back five so we decided to play in a back four. 

Read More

"We needed full commitment, open-minded squad which was the case. Guys did brilliant today, we didn't allow chances, created a lot. 

"Very impressed because it was a difficult moment to play Tottenham. We were strong as a team, individually focused, especially with the boys who don't play a lot. I'm very happy."

imago1008971361h (1)

The German confirmed before the game that both Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante had tested positive for Covid-19 and were therefore unavailable for selection.

"Unfortunately Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante, which is key for us. Two important players. We had the information today in the morning so it is quite challenging. We were pushed."

imago1008973325h
