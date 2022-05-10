Thomas Tuchel Explains Why Chelsea Squad Were Called Into Cobham on Day Off

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea were called into Cobham on their day off on Sunday not as a punishment, but to bring everyone together after their 2-2 draw against Wolves.

The Chelsea head coach was left far from impressed following his side's inability to keep hold of their lead as they dropped two points in the league at the weekend.

Sunday should have seen the Blues have a day off before reporting back for duty at Cobham on Monday morning, however they were all called in.

Many of the players were seen watching the U23s, who avoided relegation due to a late comeback to beat Spurs 2-1 at their training facility.

Why Tuchel called his team in was speculated down to frustration and wanting to not let up until the end of the season. But the Blues boss was quick to clarify it was not a punishment, it was a chance for the team to talk and be together rather than delay the inevitable and questioning for Monday.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to reporters ahead of their match against Leeds, Tuchel admitted: “Yeah, we came in. We planned a free day but after the disappointment it was not even to punish them. It was normally a free day and maybe some felt it was a punishment. It wasn’t. It was not the moment for a free day, it is better to be together and talk about it than to go and everybody has his own opinion, own truth. You have more risk to be in fragments than to be here.

"We did very light training, had a run together and discussed things, how to approach the next days. We brought everybody together to have the chance to be together. A lot of players supported the Under-23’s on the other pitch which was very nice. That’s what we are. Very supportive, open minded group of players. That’s what it felt like on Sunday. That’s what the Sunday morning was for, not to punish them or do a video session and show the mistakes or behaviour we could have done better. It was just to be together and not in different groups away from each other on a free day. That’s why we put everybody in.”

