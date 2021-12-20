Skip to main content
Why Thomas Tuchel Won't & Can't Close Cobham Training Ground Despite Rise in Chelsea Covid-19 Cases

Author:

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are unable to close their Cobham training ground due to needing to prepare for games which they are being made to play despite an increase in positive Covid-19 cases within the squad.

Chelsea have seven confirmed cases in their playing squad, as well as several staff members, but had to play out their Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon - that ended in a 0-0 draw - after having a postponement request rejected by the league.

Three further cases occurred after four - Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi - were confirmed to have contracted the virus prior to their 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday night.

imago1008769621h (1)

The Blues wanted a postponement but didn't get it, adding to the fears and concerns of the squad regarding their health with the possibility of the virus spreading further across the squad.

Chelsea are due to play Brentford on Wednesday as the relentless fixture schedule over the festive period doesn't let up. 

Read More

Despite the cases increasing at the club, Tuchel hasn't closed the training ground and explained the reasoning behind the club's decision. 

imago1008770073h (1)

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to the media after their draw against Wolves, Tuchel admitted: "We played our game so (why should the training ground be closed). We have the next game on Wednesday so we can't close it for the next two days. How do we close it or we have these days without training?

"I understand the decision. They say, look, they have 14 players but if you look a bit more in detail. You see Trevoh Chalobah with two training sessions, Mateo Kovacic, one training session, you see N'Golo Kante has one training session. We put a huge health and safety risk physically and not only from Covid. This was the decision and of course, that's it."

imago1008770093h
