Thomas Tuchel Explains Why Edouard Mendy Missed Chelsea's Win Over Spurs

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained why regular starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy did not feature in the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea travelled to north London on Sunday afternoon and beat Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham 3-0 away from home.

After a heavy onslaught from Tottenham in the first half, Chelsea came into their own in the second half with goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

Speaking before the match, Tuchel spoke about why he included Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks instead of Mendy.

"It was an incident from the last minutes in the game against Zenit," said Tuchel.

"Edou got a huge hit and we tried everything in the last days but he never felt fully comfortable in diving and getting another hit on it.

"Yesterday in training we decided if a miracle doesn't happen overnight then we let Kepa play."

Chelsea spent the first 30 minutes or so on the back foot with a lot of early pressure from Tottenham.

Kepa made a few good saves, notably one after a shot from outside the box by Harry Kane, but for most of the game he was relatively untroubled, thanks to the Blues' solidarity defensively.

Tuchel has not yet announced when Mendy will be back in action, although it is safe to assume that he won't be out for long.

The west London's club's next two fixtures are against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, followed by current champions Manchester City in the Premier League next Saturday.

