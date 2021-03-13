NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel explains why he shouted at Timo Werner during Everton win

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for shouting at Chelsea forward Timo Werner during their 2-0 win against Everton on Monday night.

The Chelsea boss was heard shouting at the Germany international during the first-half at Stamford Bridge.

"Timo, how much longer do you play left? You play right. You've played left for 15 minutes. Do you not understand?"

Tuchel cleared his telling off up ahead of Chelsea's trip to face Leeds United on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road.

He told reporters: "It was very direct, and at the moment without spectators, things like this can get out there. I was aware [of the video] because people around me showed me.

"We reminded Timo to rejoin his position on the right because he was on the left too long. Switching positions is not a problem but we wanted Callum [Hudson-Odoi] on the left and Timo on the right side to make things easier for him. We reminded him but it was not an insult or aggressive. It was direct.

"I know what you mean but in the end, if it is respectful and not insulting each other [it is fine]. I have no problem with the players being direct to me and sometimes on the sideline, the coaches are in a game mode where things are direct and meant to be clear.

"Sometimes things are not pronounced in the most friendly or nice way. I agree but me and the players are in a game mode. I have the feeling that no one takes it too personally. It is about passing information. This is it."

