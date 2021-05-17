Tuchel on Abraham's Chelsea Snub: 'It's Not Personal'

Thomas Tuchel is adamant that his decision to continue to leave Tammy Abraham out of the Chelsea squad is not personal.

Despite being Chelsea's top goalscorer in the FA Cup, the 23-year-old was left out of Tuchel's squad for the final on Saturday at Wembley, which ended up in a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Abraham's girlfriend, Leah Monroe, was furious at the Chelsea head coach taking to social media after the teams were announced.

Tuchel offered a brief explanation following the defeat, stating it was a 'hard decision' to leave him out.

Now Chelsea face Leicester just three days later, this time in the Premier League, and Tuchel offered his reasoning for Abraham's omission in further detail.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It's just the amount of people I can nominate for a game," said Tuchel on Abraham's omission.

"I decided to start with Timo as the nine and we also had Oli [Giroud] and Kai [Havertz] who can also play as a nine. It's not personal.

"Kova wasn't in the squad and when he comes back, maybe I have to eliminate Andreas Christensen because of the number of players.

"Everyone deserves to be in the squad. I understand Tammy’s frustrations and it wasn't the first time. We have other guys in the same situation. This isn't the moment to complain and explain too much. It's the moment to live in the moment as these are the decisive weeks of the season."

How Tammy Abraham reacted to the cup final defeat

"It hurts but we still have unfinished business. Thank you for your support, good to have you back," wrote Abraham on Twitter.

