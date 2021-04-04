Thomas Tuchel explains why Tammy Abraham was left out of Chelsea squad in West Brom defeat

Thomas Tuchel has explained why Tammy Abraham was absent from Chelsea's squad against West Brom after they suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea's 14-game unbeaten start under Tuchel came to an end in west London as the Baggies ran riot coming from a goal down to put five past the Blues to inflict a shock defeat on the Blues.

But there was a notable absentee in the squad - Tammy Abraham. He wasn't included in the matchday squad despite Tuchel confirming everybody was fit for the game apart from N'Golo Kante.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It raised further question marks over the 23-year-old's future at the club.

Tuchel told talkSPORT post-match that they are decisions he has to make and it's nothing personal against Abraham, who is Chelsea's top goalscorer this season with 12 goals.

The Chelsea boss said: "He was not in the squad. I have to nominate 18 players.

“There are tough choices to make. We take the choices of what the game demands, of what we predict, of the substitutions that we have.

“In the end, we have to select 18 players for more or less 20 positions. So we have to leave three players out and Tammy was one of the three players.

“It’s nothing personal or nothing big. He has the same chance to play every three days like everybody else."

The games are now coming thick and fast as the season approaches the final months of the campaign and Chelsea next face FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals, which Abraham will be keen to be involved in.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube