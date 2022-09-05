Thomas Tuchel Explains Why Thiago Silva Misses Dinamo Zagreb Tie

After a rocky start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, collecting only 10 points from a possible 18, Chelsea will be hoping for a much better outing in their Champions League opener on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's 23-man-squad will be hosted by Ante Cacic's Dinamo Zagreb as they attempt to get their season back on track, but the notable exclusion of the sentinel Thiago Silva, has some supporters worried.

Silva has been a stand-out performer for the Blues so far, having played all of Chelsea's six league matches, and has helped lead new men Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana from the back.

Silva down during the tie with West Ham. IMAGO / Action Plus

However, Thomas Tuchel knows he has to manage the Brazilian's minutes, as he spoke in his pre-match press conference on Monday giving an update on the omittance.

He said: "We decided with Thiago that he will have a break from the travelling and stress after he played every minute so far in very intense matches. It was the moment to give him a break."

The centre-back will be turning 38 at the end of the month, with some speculating that his career at the top level won't go past the end of this season.

Silva sliding in on Antonio. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

But, with a number of defenders at Tuchel's disposal, Silva's absence isn't expected to be critical and it will give fans the opportunity to see how their backline manages without him.

