Thomas Tuchel Has Chelsea Concerns Over Covid-19 Disruption

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is always concerned with the welfare of his Chelsea players and wants to be able to have the options to make five substitutions per game.

Chelsea have been hit with injury and Covid-19 problems in recent weeks, forcing Tuchel into deploying players in secondary positions as well as rushing players back.

It has seen the Blues draw their last two Premier League matches ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Aston Villa.

They got back to winning ways in midweek against Brentford to progress into the Carabao Cup semi-finals which allowed the Blues boss to rest several players and offer precious minutes to several academy stars.

IMAGO / News Images

"Of course we are concerned because we are not only footballer players and coaches but we are also fathers and family members," Tuchel told the media on the Covid-19 disruption.

"Still we know we are so privileged to be able to do our job and do what we love so much and I have been so impressed by the way the squad have taken things on.

"The situation and my feelings were a bit different when we arrived in Wolverhampton with seven positive tests in three days and I feared we were close to an outbreak and we would need some time to deal with this.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"We live with it and we will try to be as supportive as possible. At this moment I would love for us to be able to make five substitutions and this is something we are pushing. We were able to do five substitutions during the first lockdown and without this in the current situation, it makes life very difficult for the players.

"This period is very demanding and very challenging so I think for the health of the players, we should be allowed five changes to help control the load."

