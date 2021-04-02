Thomas Tuchel expresses delight after winning Premier League Manager of the Month award

Thomas Tuchel has thanked his coaching staff after he was named the Premier League Manager of the Month for March on Friday afternoon.

The Chelsea head coach picked up his first award since his appointment back in January which saw him beat Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to March's award.

Tuchel is yet to beaten since arriving at the club, unbeaten in his first 14 matches in all competitions and March saw the Blues beat Liverpool and Everton. They ended the month at Elland Road against Leeds United with a goalless draw.

Chelsea are back in the top four and are still going strong in the latter stages of the Champions League and FA Cup, and Tuchel delivered his thoughts on being awarded the Premier League award on Friday.

"I am really happy to have received this award and I believe it is a great achievement for everybody at the club who is involved in putting the team together to play each week.

"The award would not be possible if it wasn’t for the hard work of all my coaching staff and the wider support team who all push the team in the same direction, to achieve success.

"Lastly, I want to acknowledge the hard work of the players who have given me their maximum efforts and commitment since I arrived and we hope we can keep this strong run going until the very end of the season."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube