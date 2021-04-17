Thomas Tuchel expresses pride after Chelsea beat Man City to reach FA Cup final

Thomas Tuchel has shared his delight at reaching the FA Cup final with Chelsea after they saw off Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Hakim Ziyech's 55th minute tap in secured a 1-0 win for the Blues to progress into next month's final where they will face either Leicester City or Southampton.

Chelsea were deserved winners in the capital as they dominated Pep Guardiola's side, ending their hopes of a quadruple this season in the process.

Tuchel's bold team selection paid off. Bringing in Ziyech and Timo Werner back into the side who combined for winners, as he left the trusted Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz on the bench.

It was a performance to be proud and Tuchel showed off his pride at the final whistle after they dominated the Premier League leaders at Wembley to send them crashing out of the cup.

Chelsea reach their fourth FA Cup final in the last five seasons and Tuchel was in high spirits at full-time.

"It was a very, very strong performance. Very happy and very proud.

“We played an excellent 35 minutes in the first half, then we had to suffer 10 minutes of some easy ball losses and, of course, the quality of City.

"Then we played another half an hour so, so strong. Deserved the lead, deserved to win and could even be one goal higher.

“The last 15 minutes we suffered a lot because they played with a lot of risks, many offensive players and we were becoming a bit tired.

“But it was a very, very strong performance and very happy for my team, very proud they performed at this level today."

