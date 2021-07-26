Thomas Tuchel Expresses 'Pure Pleasure' to Manage Chelsea Ahead of Pre-Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is thoroughly enjoying his coaching role at Stamford Bridge.

The German replaced Frank Lampard at the wheel in January, after a disastrous run of results under the former midfielder put the west London side's hopes of a top-four finish in severe doubt.

Since his appointment, Tuchel has steadied the ship and led Chelsea to their second Champions League triumph of the past decade whilst helping them claim a fourth-place league finish.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ahead of his side's pre-season opener away at Bournemouth, Tuchel said: "It (working with his group) is a pure pleasure, because the teams and the players have a fantastic attitude towards training," as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"The work rate and the attitude makes me smile every single day, and this is what you wish for as a coach."

Tuchel further delivered his verdict on how it has been working with some of the younger players, who have either returned from loan or emerged from the academy.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The ex-Borussia Dortmund boss added: "I like what we have (in the group). It is pretty sure that this (pre-season squad) is not the squad that will go with us in this combination through the season, but we have no other approach than to give our best every single day.

"These players now are a lot of loan players and some guys from the academy, and this group deserves to have the best energy from the coaching staff in the club.

"This is what we try to provide and up to now from the first day in this pre-season, and also from my very first day at the club in January."

