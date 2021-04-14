Thomas Tuchel expresses sadness after Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic suffers hamstring injury

Thomas Tuchel has shared his sadness after he confirmed Mateo Kovacic would miss Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Kovacic missed Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night against FC Porto which saw them book their place in the semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

He picked up a hamstring injury in training on Monday after Chelsea flew to Seville, and it saw him ruled out of the second leg.

Tuchel confirmed the hamstring injury post-match and he would miss Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

"Yeah, for sure, unfortunately yes," said Tuchel on if Kovacic would miss the semi-final.

On the injury and now being absent on Saturday, Tuchel offered his sadness to the Croatian who misses Chelsea's most important week of the season so far.

Tuchel added: "It was very sad to see him yesterday [Monday] after 20 minutes in training, to have this little muscle injury from more or less out of nothing.

"We played in the boxes for the second day after training [at Cobham] just to have a little sweat and he felt his hamstring.

"So I think, for sure, for the game against City he is out, it is a big loss. I was very sad for him because we don’t have so many experienced players that have played Champions League many times.

"It was sad because he is such an important player and such a positive player with a lot of experience. It was clear we lose him for the starting line-up."

Chelsea will be hoping to see off Manchester City and head into the final to ensure Kovacic gets to play a part in both the Champions League and FA Cup again this season.

