Thomas Tuchel Faces Chelsea Injury Problems vs Zenit as Five Stars Ruled Out of Champions League Clash

Thomas Tuchel will be without five Chelsea stars for their Champions League clash against Zenit St Petersburg.

The current holders head to Russia looking to secure top spot in Group H ahead of the last-16 draw later this month.

After their 4-0 thrashing of Juventus, all Chelsea need to do is equal or better the Italian side's result against Malmo.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

But they will have to do it with a team selection headache after Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (ACL), N'Golo Kante (knee), Jorginho (back) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19) were all ruled out by Tuchel in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“We have bad news," said Tuchel. "Mateo was in training yesterday with a big smile and a pure pleasure to have him back. He got tested positive today for Corona so he is isolating. Current headache. He is out for another several days, a huge setback for him personally and for all of us.”

He added: "The decisions are not made yet because we just had another good training. We had a bit of an acute overload due to injuries and the schedule.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

"The guys look fresh, they are ready tomorrow. We can let any one of the 17 players plus goalkeepers to play. The problem is the next match on Saturday. We lose time to sleep, we arrive in the very early morning on Thursday then Saturday we face an intense team of Leeds who prepare the whole week.

"Long story short, there is a huge chance we rest some players. Maybe more important, we give some players who need the load and the minutes, to give them rhythm. The decisions will be made tomorrow, there’s a huge chance for that.”

Saul Niguez is set to be involved at the Gazprom Arena after Tuchel made a big selection hint.

"There is a high possibility he can prove it tomorrow and we will help him," continued the Chelsea head coach.

