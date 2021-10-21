    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Won't Gift Places in Chelsea Side Ahead of Busy Fixture Schedule

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel insists no game is more important than another and will continue to pick the strongest side to go out and win game, handing out no gifts to his Chelsea players.

    The Chelsea boss named a very strong side which saw off Malmo by four goals to nil on Wednesday night in the Champions League, bringing Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger all back into the side. 

    Their strength in depth is quite incredible on the eye, packed with quality, and the German has dilemmas every single game. 

    sipa_35664572

    He was handed a double blow following injuries to Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring), but has many other players he can call upon for their next outing against Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League.

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek didn't even feature for the Blues, neither did Mateo Kovacic, highlighting the quality that Tuchel has at his disposal. 

    The turnaround for the Canaries clash is short. Tuchel knows that. He will now analyse the data, performance and statistics ahead of Saturday and will pick the side he believes has the best chance of winning the game.

    What Thomas Tuchel said

    Speaking to the media in his post-match press conference on Wednesday night, the Chelsea boss explained his team selection decisions.

    "We take the games step by step, there is no more important game than the game we play on this day. Jorgi (Jorginho) didn't play against Brentford, we went with Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) who was there during the international break.

    "The guys on the pitch deserve to start, there are no gifts or resting players because the next game is more important. We pick the best line-up in our belief to have the best chance to beat Brentford and then we pick the best line-up on this day to beat whoever arrives in a Champions League match.

    sipa_35665962

    "The next is like this. Saturday, 12.30, we will again pick the best team. We will look at the data and be very professional in recovery. It will be easy preparation: we want the same performance again. This will be one of the shortest pre-match meetings in my history of coaching because we want every the same as tonight: energy, effort, deep runs, ball wins.

    "We have the chance to switch some positions, to demand from everybody physically the same input and then let's see."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35323871 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Won't Gift Places in Chelsea Side Ahead of Busy Fixture Schedule

    just now
    sipa_35574333 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea Find Solutions With Werner & Lukaku Now Sidelined

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35360449
    News

    'I Want to Play' - Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu Keen to Play Regularly

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665618
    News

    Kai Havertz: Chelsea Demand to Win Every Game in Premier League & Champions League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Callum Hudson-Odoi & Kai Havertz Message After Malmo Win

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35324216 (2)
    News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Unimpressed With Chelsea Contract Talks

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    'It Was a Good Goal' - Kai Havertz Reflects on His Goal for Chelsea Against Malmo

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35665618
    News

    'It’s a Very Good Result' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's 4-0 Victory Over Malmo

    9 hours ago