Thomas Tuchel Won't Gift Places in Chelsea Side Ahead of Busy Fixture Schedule

Thomas Tuchel insists no game is more important than another and will continue to pick the strongest side to go out and win game, handing out no gifts to his Chelsea players.

The Chelsea boss named a very strong side which saw off Malmo by four goals to nil on Wednesday night in the Champions League, bringing Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger all back into the side.

Their strength in depth is quite incredible on the eye, packed with quality, and the German has dilemmas every single game.

He was handed a double blow following injuries to Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring), but has many other players he can call upon for their next outing against Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek didn't even feature for the Blues, neither did Mateo Kovacic, highlighting the quality that Tuchel has at his disposal.

The turnaround for the Canaries clash is short. Tuchel knows that. He will now analyse the data, performance and statistics ahead of Saturday and will pick the side he believes has the best chance of winning the game.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to the media in his post-match press conference on Wednesday night, the Chelsea boss explained his team selection decisions.

"We take the games step by step, there is no more important game than the game we play on this day. Jorgi (Jorginho) didn't play against Brentford, we went with Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) who was there during the international break.

"The guys on the pitch deserve to start, there are no gifts or resting players because the next game is more important. We pick the best line-up in our belief to have the best chance to beat Brentford and then we pick the best line-up on this day to beat whoever arrives in a Champions League match.

"The next is like this. Saturday, 12.30, we will again pick the best team. We will look at the data and be very professional in recovery. It will be easy preparation: we want the same performance again. This will be one of the shortest pre-match meetings in my history of coaching because we want every the same as tonight: energy, effort, deep runs, ball wins.

"We have the chance to switch some positions, to demand from everybody physically the same input and then let's see."

