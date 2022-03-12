Thomas Tuchel Fires Message at Chelsea Squad Insisting They Stay Strong in Difficult Time

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has fired a message at his squad, reminding them to stay strong amidst the difficult time that they are undergoing right now.

The west London club's owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, meaning all of his assets have been frozen.

As a result, shirt sponsors Three UK have suspended their deal with the European champions, meaning they will cease to have their logo on Chelsea shirts.

IMAGO / PA Images

As quoted by football.london journalist Adam Newson, Tuchel sent a warning to his squad, reminding them to stay strong.

"This is what everybody can be sure of and this is what we demand of ourselves.

"When it’s a big storm you dig in, you hold together, you stay strong and go through it. But messages for peace can never be wrong."

At his side's press conference ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel was questioned on whether a peace message could replace the Three UK logo.

"We can always wear a message for peace. It can never be the wrong message," he said, as quoted by football.london.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Maybe the worry is to find enough shirts to play in with the sanctions, but as long as we have enough shirts as the bus is full of fuel we will arrive and be competitive.

"This is what everybody can be sure of and this is what we demand of ourselves.

"When it’s a big storm you dig in, you hold together, you stay strong and go through it. But messages for peace can never be wrong."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube