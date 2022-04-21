Thomas Tuchel Fires Message at Chelsea Squad to Improve Performances After Arsenal Loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has fired a message at his squad in the hopes they will improve their performances after a run of unimpressive games in April.

After a rather successful March for the Blues that saw them win six consecutive games, April hasn't been so kind to the current reigning champions of Europe.

They have lost their last three matches at home to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal, conceding 11 goals across the trio of fixtures.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking after his side's 4-2 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday evening, Tuchel blamed his side's numerous mistakes for the loss.

"If you are not on the level, you cannot win football games," he told Carrie Brown TV. "It is as easy as that. If we needed proof, here it is. The amount of individual mistakes. No team can overcome three individual mistakes like this. Impossible."

Tuchel went on to voice his dismay at his side for not learning from their mistakes in their previous fixtures.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"I could say easily like the last three matches but I don't know why we needed another defeat like this, another performance like this.

"I thought we learned our lesson after national break with two defeats and seven goals and awful amount of individual mistakes with lack of discipline and investment. I thought we had the turnaround.

"It was needed and was quick and the players got all the praise. Obviously we didn't learn enough and we are in the same situation again."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube