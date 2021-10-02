Thomas Tuchel: Timo Werner Has to Fight to Earn Place in Chelsea side

Timo Werner has been told to focus by Thomas Tuchel after the Chelsea boss stated 'nobody promised' him to play every single minute at the club.

The 25-year-old was snubbed entirely in midweek against Juventus despite the Blues needing a goal in Turin as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were all preferred by Tuchel to come on against the Old Lady, leaving Werner to be frustrated on the bench.

Question marks have been raised over Werner's future in west London, with several claiming he could reassess his future if his situation at the club doesn't improve between now and the end of the season. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the Germany international.

But Tuchel isn't interested in Werner's frustrations. The Chelsea boss doesn't want to have 'endless' conversations with his players and has told the forward to focus and get on with his job which is the 'best in the world'.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“Why should I speak with Timo or any player about expectations? It would be endless. He needs to focus and nobody, I’m pretty sure, promised he plays every single minute no matter what.

“He is a healthy, young guy who has the best job in the world in one of the best clubs in the world.

“There is no reason to be frustrated but there are a hundred reasons to be happy. Be spot on in training and fight for your place, that’s the situation for everybody.”

