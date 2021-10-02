October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Fires Selection Warning to Chelsea Forward Timo Werner

Author:

Timo Werner has been told to focus by Thomas Tuchel after the Chelsea boss stated 'nobody promised' him to play every single minute at the club.

The 25-year-old was snubbed entirely in midweek against Juventus despite the Blues needing a goal in Turin as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were all preferred by Tuchel to come on against the Old Lady, leaving Werner to be frustrated on the bench.

sipa_35236753

Question marks have been raised over Werner's future in west London, with several claiming he could reassess his future if his situation at the club doesn't improve between now and the end of the season. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the Germany international

But Tuchel isn't interested in Werner's frustrations. The Chelsea boss doesn't want to have 'endless' conversations with his players and has told the forward to focus and get on with his job which is the 'best in the world'. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

“Why should I speak with Timo or any player about expectations? It would be endless. He needs to focus and nobody, I’m pretty sure, promised he plays every single minute no matter what.

sipa_35323871

“He is a healthy, young guy who has the best job in the world in one of the best clubs in the world.

“There is no reason to be frustrated but there are a hundred reasons to be happy. Be spot on in training and fight for your place, that’s the situation for everybody.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35197810 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Timo Werner Has to Fight to Earn Place in Chelsea side

53 seconds ago
sipa_35323993
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Want More From Kai Havertz

15 minutes ago
sipa_34757849
News

Tuchel: Kante 'Doing Well' After Testing Positive for Covid-19

19 minutes ago
sipa_33571918 (2)
News

Report: Chelsea Face Fixture Disruption After Club World Cup Decision

30 minutes ago
pjimage (12)
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Christian Pulisic Injury Update

30 minutes ago
pjimage (10)
News

'A Very Nice Guy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Ralph Hassenhuttl Admission Ahead of Southampton Clash

1 hour ago
aston-villa-v-chelsea-premier-league
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Ben Chilwell Message Following England Omision

1 hour ago
1006966444
News

'We Want to Rely on Guys Who Constantly Score' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Strikers

2 hours ago