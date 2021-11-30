Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Fires ‘Walk the Talk’ Contract Warning to Andreas Christensen Over Chelsea Future

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has fired a warning to defender Andreas Christensen over his future at the club.

The defender has not featured for several weeks as Chelsea have been in impressive form.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash with Watford via football.london, Tuchel has fired a message of warning to Christensen.

imago1008114827h

It was previously reported that Chelsea were 'stunned' by Christensen's contract demands as the Dane wanted to sign a three-year deal at the club rather than the five-year deal that was offered.

When asked about Christensen's lack of game time, Tuchel admitted: "We have the hope it influences the contract situation a little bit."

By punishing the defender with reduced minutes, the German is hoping that he will sign an extension at the club quickly and this will be key as Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are also all out of contract in the summer.

Read More

imago1007845397h

Tuchel continued to fire a message to his defender.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said. "He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

The warning will come as a shock to several Chelsea fans as the defender has impressed since Tuchel has taken over as head coach.

It remains to be seen as to when all parties will agree a contract extension but it looks more likely than not.

