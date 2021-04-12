Thomas Tuchel fires warning to Chelsea squad ahead of Porto tie

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has told his squad to not be 'afraid of nothing' when they face Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night.

They are currently leading the tie 2-0 after winning the first leg last Tuesday, and they return to Seville hoping to complete the job to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool.

But Tuchel knows the job isn't done yet and has told his side to remain focused, confident and to not be afraid when they face the Portuguese side at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

"If we want to end the season with a trophy then we better win both matches or it will be a bit difficult," said Tuchel. "The most important thing is to fully focus on what we do, forget we already have a result, what we did against Palace, it is in the past.

"In high level sports, there is nothing more uninteresting than the past, the next fixture is most important. We can be confident, we have a strong squad. We are always a tough team to play against. Don't be afraid of nothing."

He added: "That doesn't always work out [the direct approach], we have to accept against Porto that the game will be up and down. Im some instances we controlled the match, created half chances, good counter-pressing but then in some minutes they escaped the pressure.

"Sometimes they overload sides and give you a lot of questions. In the first leg we experienced up and downs, then the momentum shifted, this is what you have to accept against them."

Chelsea will have both N'Golo Kante and Andreas Christensen available on Tuesday night after they were included in the travelling 23-man squad to Seville.

