Thomas Tuchel Fires Warning to Chelsea Squad to Prove Their Worth This Season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been full of praise for his side's academy quality this week, following the first teams 7-0 win over Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

The win featured a number of Chelsea's stars that had progressed through the youth set up including Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James.

All three England internationals scored on the weekend, with Mount taking home the match ball.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel praised the academy set up, and explained what it takes for the players to break into the first team.

"They know what it takes to be serious, to be humble, and that there's no problem in being a nice guy and still playing a hard and serious match of football.

"It's a pleasure to have that mix between the best players of the world from all countries and the Academy players.

"That makes things special and creates a certain energy and atmosphere for the spectators in the stadium.

"This is what we want and we will always try to push guys through but in the end, let's be honest, it's a matter of quality and not where you come from."

Tuchel went on to praise Mount in particular, after he scored a stunning hat trick against the Canaries.

"This is what he does and what he needs to show," said Tuchel.

"This is the highest level in England, this is the highest level in Europe so we are hopefully not unfair but we are tough on him, because it's not enough with this talent just to be a part of the group."

